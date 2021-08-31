Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $218.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.