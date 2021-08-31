Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Motco boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

