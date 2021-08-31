Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. F5 Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,955. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.98. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,962. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

