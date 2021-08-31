Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.12 on Tuesday, reaching $598.87. 8,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

