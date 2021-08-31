Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,532,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

