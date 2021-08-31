Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $350.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

