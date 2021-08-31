Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.97 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 175.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 9,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,267. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

