Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

CNS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. 65,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

