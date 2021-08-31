Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.71. The stock has a market cap of $316.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

