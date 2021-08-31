Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Invests $2.61 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 628.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 620,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,996. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.