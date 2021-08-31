Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 1,011 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

AWI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.