Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 2,647 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

