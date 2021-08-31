Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 6,321 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 283.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.88. 3,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.93 and its 200-day moving average is $386.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

