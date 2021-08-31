Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.