Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,016 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.40. 13,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average is $360.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.