Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,894.13. 11,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,632.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2,366.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.