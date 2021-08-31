Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 453 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.01. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

