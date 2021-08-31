Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 534 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 450.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 432.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

SNA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

