Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 6,977 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

