Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Takes $2.52 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,518 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,956. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

