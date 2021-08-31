Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,618. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $766.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $409,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

