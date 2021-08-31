Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,618. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $766.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 186,677 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.