Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,367 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

