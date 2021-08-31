Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,715 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

