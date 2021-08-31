Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 53,826 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

