Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 57,446 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

