Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 550.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275,427 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.