Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of The Mosaic worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

MOS opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.