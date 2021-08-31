Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

