Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 179,443 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 179,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.