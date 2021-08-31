Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 36,047 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after buying an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,938,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

