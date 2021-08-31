Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,042,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 61,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 197,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

