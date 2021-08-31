Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

