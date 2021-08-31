Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668,252 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmont were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 69.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 11.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

