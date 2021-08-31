Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,968 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

VMC stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

