Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $276.89. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

