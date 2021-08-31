Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.27 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 831.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.