Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,695,202 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

