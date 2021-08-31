Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Copart were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 676,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

