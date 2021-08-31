Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.19 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.95 and a 200-day moving average of $250.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

