Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.