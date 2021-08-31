Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.48 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after buying an additional 509,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

