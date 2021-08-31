Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.