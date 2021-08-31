Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.87 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.