Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $344.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

