Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.58 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

