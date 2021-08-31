Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,723 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

