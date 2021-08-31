Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,585 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

