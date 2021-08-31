Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of DISH Network worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

