Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

